Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.37.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,123. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $154,684. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,862.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 101,655 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

