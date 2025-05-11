Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Precigen were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,241,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,465,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 56,012 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Precigen by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 691,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 417,055 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 391,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $392.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 123.06% and a negative net margin of 3,521.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

