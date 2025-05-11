Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $136,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 4,503.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 81,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,355.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 164,419 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

