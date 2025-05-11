Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $62,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,725. This represents a 16.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $103.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average is $85.72. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $132.25. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.72) by ($8.63). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAR

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.