Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share and revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.35). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPRT. Cormark decreased their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $11.50 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $22.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WPRT

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.