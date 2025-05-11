Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share and revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.35). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance
Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WPRT
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Westport Fuel Systems
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.