What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for AMD Q1 Earnings?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.84 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

