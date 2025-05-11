Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This trade represents a 43.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.53 million, a P/E ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -544.00%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

