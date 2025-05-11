YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Shares Up 54.5% – Time to Buy?

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Free Report) was up 54.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 175,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 94,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.
YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides workflow management solutions for the media and entertainment industries in Canada and the United States. It operates and offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.
