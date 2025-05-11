Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stake Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 155.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “mixed” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -142.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.88 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,967 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $541,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,735.24. The trade was a 5.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,215.16. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,919 shares of company stock worth $5,744,978. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

