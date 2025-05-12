10,750 Shares in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 167,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 94,592 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 468,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,703.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 366,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVDL opened at $9.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $907.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.34% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

