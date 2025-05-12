10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

10x Genomics Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Alan Mateo purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,237.74. This trade represents a 184.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $50,623.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,036.68. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,092,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,308,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,499,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,944,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,319,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 982,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

