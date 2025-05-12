11,015 Shares in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,015 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of EBMT opened at $17.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $177,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,585.75. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

