11,721 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gold Fields by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

