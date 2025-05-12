34,992 Shares in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRAL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Grail during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Insider Activity at Grail

In other Grail news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $56,659.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,170 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,304. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of Grail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $237,976.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,862,541.02. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,948 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Grail in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Grail Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Grail stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. Grail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grail Profile

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

