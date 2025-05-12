42,105 Shares in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000.

RANGU opened at $10.31 on Monday. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23.

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 24, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

