4,987 Shares in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Birkenstock by 642.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Birkenstock by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Birkenstock Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Birkenstock

About Birkenstock

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.