4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5,291.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,665.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

