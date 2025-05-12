8,161 Shares in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innodata alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,620. This trade represents a 62.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,165,655.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,200. This trade represents a 44.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Down 15.8%

INOD stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 2.75. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $58.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. Innodata’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INOD has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innodata

About Innodata

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.