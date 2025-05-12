9,555 Shares in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,176.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 180,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,472,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $63.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $548.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

