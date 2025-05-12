A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Rating Lowered to Hold (C) at Weiss Ratings

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.37.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 3,389.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.