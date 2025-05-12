Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABL

Abacus Life Trading Up 5.4%

Abacus Life stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Abacus Life has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $855.21 million, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 0.14.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Abacus Life will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Abacus Life by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abacus Life by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.