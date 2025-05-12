Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 641.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,360,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 575,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 836,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 48,415 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

FAX stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

