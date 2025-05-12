Acelyrin (SLRN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Acelyrin to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLRN stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. Acelyrin has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Acelyrin news, CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $49,281.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 671,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,603.22. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

