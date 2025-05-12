Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Scotiabank

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.42. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 72,309 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 211,585 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

