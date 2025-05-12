Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Acrivon Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $1.16 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Acrivon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,054,669 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $2,056,604.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,306,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,068.55. The trade was a 19.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,707,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,858 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACRV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Acrivon Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

