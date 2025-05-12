Actelis Networks (ASNS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Actelis Networks had a negative net margin of 56.82% and a negative return on equity of 752.62%. On average, analysts expect Actelis Networks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Actelis Networks Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ASNS opened at $0.74 on Monday. Actelis Networks has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Actelis Networks Company Profile

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

