Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -1.37. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.