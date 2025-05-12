Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -1.37. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Read More

Earnings History for Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

