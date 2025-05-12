Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.21. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

