ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 5.7%

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 0.57.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,109,000 after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,065,000 after purchasing an additional 643,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,769,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 102,692 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,300,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

