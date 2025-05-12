Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.51.

In other news, Director Daniel Stuart Farb purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,849.50. Also, Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Insiders have bought a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $472,770 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

