AEON Biopharma (AEON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect AEON Biopharma to post earnings of ($13.67) per share for the quarter.

AEON Biopharma Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEON opened at $0.47 on Monday. AEON Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $269.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.38.

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder.

