Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Financial Review

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Paragon 28 has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 -25.31% -37.90% -18.22% Aethlon Medical N/A -153.96% -109.13%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 4 1 0 2.20 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paragon 28 and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Paragon 28 currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.71%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,812.57%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Paragon 28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Paragon 28 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paragon 28 and Aethlon Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 $256.18 million 4.29 -$57.53 million ($0.63) -20.80 Aethlon Medical $570,000.00 10.31 -$12.21 million ($1.58) -0.23

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paragon 28. Paragon 28 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Paragon 28 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc. develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; and total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides forefoot or hallux valgus correction systems, including phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.