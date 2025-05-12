Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Holdings Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AMG opened at $179.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.