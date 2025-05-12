Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.26.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 10.5%

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $402,304.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,424.80. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,683 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $924,293.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,441.76. This trade represents a 30.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,916 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,673,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,503,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,461 shares during the period. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

