AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AB

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB opened at $40.76 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $838.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,609.14. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.