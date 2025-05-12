Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

AOSL stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $640.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 2.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.23 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 214,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 125.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

