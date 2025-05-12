Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Barclays

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Altice USA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATUS

Altice USA Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altice USA will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Altice USA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.