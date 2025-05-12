Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Altimmune news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $5.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

