América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $17.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

