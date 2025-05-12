American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect American Shared Hospital Services to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of AMS opened at $2.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

