Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amphenol stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphenol alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of APH stock opened at $80.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,368 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amphenol by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 346,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $10,115,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.