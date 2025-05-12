Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amplitude by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,189,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,951,000 after buying an additional 447,277 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 737,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplitude by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amplitude by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,795.20. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amplitude

Amplitude Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.