Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMLX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.60. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher acquired 10,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 12,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $43,114.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,481.25. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,980 shares of company stock valued at $168,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. Barclays PLC increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 40,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,048 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 382,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

