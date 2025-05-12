Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gilead Sciences Q2 Earnings

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GILD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $96.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 261.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $260,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,559.49. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,605 shares of company stock valued at $16,718,136. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

