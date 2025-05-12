Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price at $20.80

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 6,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $102,646.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,584.10. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,540.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,319. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,721 shares of company stock valued at $992,965 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 200,387 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 133,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after buying an additional 112,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 92,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 88,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $401.88 million, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

