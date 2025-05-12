Analysts Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target at $6.75

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bumble from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $808,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bumble by 123.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bumble by 25.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.76. Bumble has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.68 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 54.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

