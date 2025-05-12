Analysts Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target at $103.13

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAMT. Barclays cut their target price on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $66.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. Camtek has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 963,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,852,000 after acquiring an additional 81,709 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Camtek by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 179,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

