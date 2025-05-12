Analysts Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Target Price at $8.10

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 88.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 665,452 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 2,203.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 222,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,471,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE opened at $7.85 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

