Analysts Set DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target at $16.06

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DBRG

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 0.6%

DBRG stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 287.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,030,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after buying an additional 99,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 364.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 210,533 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,483,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,572,000 after buying an additional 4,020,627 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,820,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.