Analysts Set Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target at $4.58

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $4.39 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

